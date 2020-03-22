RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

