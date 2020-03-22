Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) rose 7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.12, approximately 1,378,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 527,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Specifically, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

The firm has a market cap of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $14,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

