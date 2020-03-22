Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Purchases $63,300.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,019.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Buttacavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00.

NYSE:RC opened at $6.12 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 74.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

