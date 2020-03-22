RCI Hospitality Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,927 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,080% compared to the typical volume of 226 put options.

RICK stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.