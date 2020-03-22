Raymond James Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$6.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$6.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The company has a market cap of $403.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

