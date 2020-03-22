Raymond James Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$16.50

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

IFP opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The stock has a market cap of $432.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

