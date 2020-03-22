Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.50” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

