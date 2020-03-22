Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) vs. Future Healthcare of America (NYSE:FUTU) Head to Head Comparison

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raymond James and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.07 $1.03 billion $7.40 8.30 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Raymond James and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 1 3 0 1 2.20 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James currently has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 13.03% 16.15% 2.75% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Raymond James beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

