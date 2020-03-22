Raymond James Lowers Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.30 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a quick ratio of 50.25 and a current ratio of 50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $645.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$10.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

