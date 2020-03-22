Raymond James Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$8.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

