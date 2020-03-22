Raymond James Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.13.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$28.31. The company has a market cap of $660.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.51.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

