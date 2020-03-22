Raven Industries (RAVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $700.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.45. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAVN. National Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

