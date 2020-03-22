Raven Industries (RAVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $700.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.45. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
