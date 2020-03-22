Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

