Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €545.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €596.60 ($693.72).

Shares of RAA opened at €454.20 ($528.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €610.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €665.45. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

