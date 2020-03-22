Quixant’s (QXT) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quixant to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. Quixant has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

