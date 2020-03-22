Quilter (LON:QLT) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173 ($2.28).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.17. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.45 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

