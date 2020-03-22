Qiwi (QIWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Qiwi to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

