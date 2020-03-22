Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Qiwi worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. State Street Corp raised its position in Qiwi by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Qiwi by 164.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,475 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qiwi by 85.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

