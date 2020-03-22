Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Boosted by Analyst

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

