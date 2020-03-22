Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Issued By B. Riley

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:GES opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

