PUMA SE/ADR’s (PUMSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised PUMA SE/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PUMSY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. PUMA SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

