Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

