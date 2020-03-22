PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 820,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

