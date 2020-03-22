PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

PTC stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $241,980. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

