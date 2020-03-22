PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after acquiring an additional 169,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PTC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

