Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 820.80 ($10.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,282.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

