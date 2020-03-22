Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $47.75 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.