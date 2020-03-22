Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$1.15 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.72.

PD opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

