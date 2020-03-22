PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $5.23 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

