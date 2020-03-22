PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of PRA Health Sciences worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.