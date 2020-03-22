PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

