PPD (PPD) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PPD to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PPD and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93 PPD Competitors 193 869 1640 80 2.58

PPD presently has a consensus price target of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 129.13%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 67.17%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A PPD Competitors -123.36% -4.32% -3.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPD and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion N/A 14.82 PPD Competitors $1.24 billion $44.53 million 5.16

PPD has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. PPD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PPD beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

