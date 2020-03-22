Playtech’s (PTEC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

PTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtech to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 395 ($5.20).

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.98) on Thursday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $457.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.