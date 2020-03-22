Plantronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,845 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 865 call options.

NYSE PLT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

