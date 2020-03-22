Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

PLT stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plantronics by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Plantronics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plantronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

