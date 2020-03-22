Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.78. Plains GP shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 3,826,882 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

The company has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

