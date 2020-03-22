Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

