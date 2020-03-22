Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $33.81 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

