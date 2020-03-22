Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 505.80 ($6.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 715.52. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

