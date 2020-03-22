Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 18.78 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.50 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.98.

In related news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy bought 17,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

