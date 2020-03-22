PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,264 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PetroChina by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

