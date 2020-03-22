PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $19,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,879,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

