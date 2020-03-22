Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Lowered to Reduce at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

