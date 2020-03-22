Penta Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $37,580.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BCEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

