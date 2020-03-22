Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter worth $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LORL. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

