PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases $224,399.76 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PMT opened at $7.36 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 655,456 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

