PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Purchases $594,960.60 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

