Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE PBA opened at $16.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

