Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,953 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE:PBA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

