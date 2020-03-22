Peel Hunt Trims Strix Group (LON:KETL) Target Price to GBX 170

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

